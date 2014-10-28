Oct 28 MakoLab SA :

* Said on Monday it expects FY 2014 revenue of 16 million zlotys, EBITDA of 2.1 million zlotys and FY 2014 net profit of 1.4 million zlotys

* Said it plans to issue 1 million series A shares on NewConnnect market therefore it publishes the financial forecast earlier

* Said does not plan to publish a financial forecast for 2015 and subsequent years

Source text: bit.ly/1rQVNtY

Further company coverage: