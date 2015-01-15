Jan 15 MakoLab SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its preliminary Q4 2014 revenue is 5.7 million zlotys ($1.6 million) which is 26 percent higher than previously expected in the forecast published in the Q3 2014 results

* Its preliminary FY 2014 revenue is 17.2 million zlotys, 27 percent up year on year

($1 = 3.6221 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)