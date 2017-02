LONDON Oct 26 European shares turned negative again on Wednesday on diminishing expectations for the outcome of a EU debt-crisis summit, as disagreements remain over key issues including the scale of any Greek debt write-downs.

By 1451 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.4 percent at 978.62 points, after being up as much as 994.15. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)