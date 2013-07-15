NEW YORK, July 15 The euro cut its losses against the dollar and briefly turned higher in midday trading on Monday.

The euro last traded at $1.3055, down 0.1 percent on the day. It briefly rose to $1.3075, near a session peak of $1.3084, according to Reuters data.

A rebound in the dollar lost momentum after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales earlier in the session.