UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
NEW YORK, July 15 The euro cut its losses against the dollar and briefly turned higher in midday trading on Monday.
The euro last traded at $1.3055, down 0.1 percent on the day. It briefly rose to $1.3075, near a session peak of $1.3084, according to Reuters data.
A rebound in the dollar lost momentum after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales earlier in the session.
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month peak on Thursday as the yen weakened against the dollar on heightened expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month and after Wall Street soared to record highs.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.