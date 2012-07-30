NEW YORK, July 30 The euro extended declines against the dollar and yen and hit session lows in early trade in Monday on worries the European Central Bank may disappoint investors hoping for more actions to contain the debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as $1.2223 on Reuters data and was last at $1.2235, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro slid to 95.50 yen and was last 1.1 percent lower at 95.62. (Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)