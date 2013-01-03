NEW YORK Jan 3 The dollar extended its gains versus the euro and cut losses against the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S. private-sector employers added 215,000 jobs in December, well above economists' expectations.

The euro fell as low as $1.3085, near a session low of $1.3082 set on Reuters data, and was last down 0.7 percent at $1.3088. Before the release of the data, the euro was trading around $1.3102.

The dollar traded as high as 87.09 yen after the data, compared with 86.95 earlier. It was last down 0.3 percent at 87.05 yen.