BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
NEW YORK Jan 3 The dollar extended its gains versus the euro and cut losses against the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S. private-sector employers added 215,000 jobs in December, well above economists' expectations.
The euro fell as low as $1.3085, near a session low of $1.3082 set on Reuters data, and was last down 0.7 percent at $1.3088. Before the release of the data, the euro was trading around $1.3102.
The dollar traded as high as 87.09 yen after the data, compared with 86.95 earlier. It was last down 0.3 percent at 87.05 yen.
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.