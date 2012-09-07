BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures erased earlier losses on Friday after a below-forecast U.S. payrolls report fuelled demand for German debt on expectations that the Federal Reserve would launch fresh buying of closely-correlated U.S. Treasuries.
Nonfarm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, compared to a Reuters forecast of 125,000.
The Bund future rose to 140.27, up 10 ticks on the day, to wipe out steep losses seen throughout most of the trading session. Before the payrolls data was released, Bund futures were trading at 139.53.
U.S Treasuries rallied strongly after the payrolls report was released.
ROME, Feb 15 Italy will press ahead with plans to privatise state-controlled companies but the government will maintain a guiding role in their objective, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.