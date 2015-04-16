* Power firm IPO is Malaysia's largest in almost 3 years
* Volatile energy prices, ringgit have curbed listings
* Offers benchmark for planned $3 bln IPO of 1MBD power unit
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 Malakoff Corporation Bhd
, Malaysia's largest independent power firm, set a
tight bookbuilding range for its initial public offering, two
people with direct knowledge of the process said, with solid
support from domestic cornerstone investors.
The top end of the range set on Thursday values the IPO at
up to 2.74 billion ringgit ($750 million), the largest in
Malaysia in almost three years. The people declined to be
identified because they are not authorised to speak to the
media.
The listing comes as many Malaysian companies, susceptible
to significant volatility in energy prices and the ringgit, opt
against embarking on IPOs, for fear that volatility could
squeeze their valuations.
The IPO also serves as a gauge of investor sentiment on the
planned $3 billion IPO of the Edra Global Energy Bhd power unit
of indebted Malaysian state investor 1MDB's, bankers
have said. Edra Global is a direct and smaller competitor of
Malakoff.
Malakoff, a subsidiary of conglomerate MMC Corporation Bhd
, set an indicative price range of 1.75 ringgit to 1.80
ringgit per share, a day before it launches its official
prospectus to investors.
A Malakoff official declined to comment.
Proceeds of the IPO will be used to fund Malakoff's growth,
as well as cut MMC's debt and improve its capital structure,
according to a draft prospectus filed in January to the
Malaysian Securities Commission.
The sale will comprise 1.52 billion shares, with 84 percent
set aside for institutional investors and the rest for retail
investors, according to the draft prospectus.
At least nine cornerstone investors - including
Corston-Smith Asset Management, Eastspring Investments and
Pilgrims Fund Board - will buy about 30 percent of the total
offering, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier this
month.
Malayan Banking Bhd is the IPO's transaction
manager, as well as joint global co-ordinator with CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd, Credit Suisse Group AG and JP
Morgan AG. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche
Bank AG, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RHB
Capital Bhd are the joint bookrunners.
($1 = 3.6550 ringgit)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)