By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 9 A vaccine or new drugs against
malaria could be developed, British scientists said, after
they made a critical discovery about the way the most deadly
species of malaria parasite invades human red blood cells.
Researchers from the Sanger Institute pinpointed a single
receptor for a protein that is critical for the parasite to gain
entry into red blood cells before multiplying and spreading.
Blocking it could halt the killer disease in its tracks and
may prove a good way to design a vaccine, they said, although
this could take another decade or so to become a reality.
"Our research seems to have revealed an Achilles heel in the
way the parasite invades our red blood cells," said Gavin Wright
who co-led the study published in the journal Nature on
Wednesday. "Our findings were unexpected and completely changed
the way in which we view the invasion process.
"The great hope is that this breakthrough will facilitate
the path towards a more effective vaccine," he told reporters at
a briefing in London.
Malaria is a mosquito-borne parasitic disease that kills
around 800,000 people a year, the vast majority of them children
under the age of five in sub-Saharan Africa.
The blood stage of the parasite's life cycle begins when it
invades human red blood cells, and it is this stage that is
responsible for malaria illnesses and deaths.
Scientists have been working for decades on trying to
develop an effective vaccine against the disease, but this has
proved particularly tricky.
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline published data last month
showing its experimental RTS,S vaccine halved the risk of
children getting malaria in a large trial in Africa, making it
likely to become the world's first licensed malaria vaccine and
also the first against a parasitic disease.
Other teams of researchers around the world are also working
on other approaches to a malaria vaccine.
Experts agree wiping out the disease -- a goal the
scientific community says could be achieved in the next few
decades with the right tools -- will take a vaccine that is far
more effective than RTS,S, which had a success rate of around 50
percent in trials.
"(The) positive results from ongoing malaria vaccine trials
in Africa are encouraging, but in the future more effective
vaccines will be needed," said Adrian Hill, a senior
investigator at Oxford University's Jenner Institute.
"The discovery of a single receptor that can be targeted to
stop the parasite infecting red blood cells offers the hope of a
far more effective solution."
Using new technology called an Avidity-based Extracellular
Interaction Screen (AVEXIS) developed by Wright's team, the
British scientists uncovered a vital interaction between a
malaria parasite protein called PfRh5 and a receptor in the host
-- the human red blood cells -- called basigin.
"Once we'd identified this, the key question was did it have
anything to do with how the parasite gets inside the red blood
cell," Julian Rayner, also from the Sanger Institute and who
worked on the study, explained at the briefing.
The research team tried to block the interaction in cultures
of the parasites growing in red blood cells in the lab, and
found that with an antibody they were able to halt completely
the parasites' ability to invade the cells.
"Using antibodies targeting this interaction we could
essentially stop all invasion of red blood cells," Rayner said.
This bodes well for the potential efficacy of a future vaccine
developed using this technique, he added.
