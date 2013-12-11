(Adds WHO official interview, details)
Dec 11 Global efforts to curb malaria have saved
the lives of 3.3 million people since 2000, cutting global death
rates from the mosquito-borne disease by 45 percent and by half
in children under 5, the World Health Organization said on
Wednesday.
WHO said in its World Malaria Report 2013 that expanded
prevention and control measures helped produce declines in
malaria deaths and illness. Of the 3.3 million lives saved, most
were in the 10 countries with the highest malaria burden and
among children under age 5, the group most afflicted by the
disease.
"Investments in malaria control, mostly since 2007, have
paid off tremendously," said Ray Chambers, the United Nations
secretary-general's special envoy for malaria.
According to the WHO report, child deaths fell to fewer than
500,000 in 2012.
Overall, there were an estimated 207 million cases of
malaria in 2012, which caused some 627,000 deaths, according to
the report, which includes information from 102 countries with
malaria transmission.
The estimated number of malaria cases per 1,000 at-risk
individuals - a figure that takes population growth into account
- shows a 29 percent drop globally between 2000 and 2012, and a
31 percent drop in Africa.
During the same period, death rates per 1,000 at-risk
individuals fell by 45 percent globally and 51 percent in
children under age 5.
"This remarkable progress is no cause for complacency:
absolute numbers of malaria cases and deaths are not going down
as fast as they could," WHO Director-General Dr Margaret Chan
said in a statement accompanying the release of the report.
"The fact that so many people are infected and dying from
mosquito bites is one of the greatest tragedies of the 21st
century."
FUNDING CUTS
Malaria is endemic in more than 100 countries worldwide but
can be prevented by the use of bed nets and indoor spraying to
keep the mosquitoes that carry the disease at bay. The
mosquito-borne parasitic disease kills hundreds of thousands of
people a year, mainly babies in the poorest parts of sub-Saharan
Africa.
An estimated 3.4 billion people continue to be at risk for
malaria, mostly in Southeast Asia and in Africa where around 80
percent of cases occur.
Chambers said progress against malaria has been threatened
by funding cuts in 2011-2012, which translated into a flattening
in the curve of the decline. The WHO noted significant drops in
delivery of insecticide-treated bed nets in its 2013 report.
But that could begin to ease. Last month, the Global Fund to
Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, UNICEF, the UK's
Department for International Development and the U.S.
President's Malaria Initiative agreed to provide over 200
million nets in the next 12 to 18 months, which will replace 120
million existing bed nets and provide 80 million new ones.
WHO also continues to track emerging parasite resistance to
artemisinin, the core component of malaria drugs known as
artemisinin-based combination therapies, or ACTs, and mosquito
resistance to insecticides.
Four countries in Southeast Asia reported artemisinin
resistance in 2013, and 64 countries found evidence of
insecticide resistance, suggesting recent gains against malaria
are still "fragile," Dr Robert Newman, director of the WHO
Global Malaria Programme, said in a telephone interview.
"The greatest threat to the future isn't biological, but
financial. It's not having enough money to stay a step ahead,"
Newman said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Kenneth
Barry and Eric Beech)