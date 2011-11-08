LILONGWE Nov 8 Malawi increased fuel prices by
an average 27 percent on Tuesday, a move likely to trigger
broader inflation in the southern African nation that has
already seen violent protests this year because of the dire
state of the economy.
The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) said the pump
price of petrol had increased by 31 percent, diesel by 38
percent and paraffin by 10 percent to reflect higher world
commodity prices since its last revision in January.
Those increases have been exacerbated by a 10 percent
devaluation of the kwacha introduced in August to counter
a chronic lack of dollars in the domestic economy.
Fuel shortages and the soaring cost of imported goods caused
unprecedented demonstrations in July against President Bingu wa
Mutharika, whose security forces killed 19 people in an ensuing
crackdown.
Following the adjustments, petrol will now sell at $2.3 per
litre, up from $1.8, and diesel at $2.1, up from $1.6 per litre.
Food accounts for 58 percent of Malawi's inflation basket.
Year-on-year inflation stood at 7.7 percent in September, up
from 7.6 percent in August.
