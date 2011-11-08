(Updates with legal challenge, paragraph five)
By Mabvuto Banda
LILONGWE Nov 8 Malawi increased fuel prices by
an average 27 percent on Tuesday, a move likely to trigger
broader inflation in the southern African nation that has
already seen violent protests this year because of the dire
state of the economy.
The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority said the pump price
of petrol had increased by 31 percent, diesel by 38 percent and
paraffin by 10 percent to reflect higher world commodity prices
since its last revision in January.
Those increases have been exacerbated by a 10 percent
devaluation of the kwacha introduced in August to counter
a chronic lack of dollars in the domestic economy.
Fuel shortages and the soaring cost of imported goods caused
unprecedented demonstrations in July against President Bingu wa
Mutharika, whose security forces killed 20 people in an ensuing
crackdown.
In a sign of the political temperature rising once again, a
group of private citizens filed for an injunction at the
Lilongwe High Court to block the price hikes on the basis of a
legal technicality.
A decision is expected on Wednesday.
Following the adjustments, petrol will now sell at $2.3 per
litre, up from $1.8, and diesel at $2.1, up from $1.6 per litre.
Food accounts for 58 percent of Malawi's inflation basket.
Year-on-year inflation stood at 7.7 percent in September, up
from 7.6 percent in August.
(Editing by Ed Cropley)