LILONGWE May 22 Malawi will allow local farmers to resume exporting maize after a two-year ban following a larger-than-expected 2017 maize harvest, the country's minister of trade Joseph Mwanavekha said on Monday.

"Government is ready to lift the ban and issue export licenses only to traders with proof that they bought maize for export and for farmers if they grow maize specifically for export," Mwanavekha told Reuters but did not give an exact date for the lifting of the ban.

Malawi said in February maize production would rise a third in 2017 to 3.2 million tonnes.] (Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)