LILONGWE Aug 23 China Gezhouba Group Corp
plans to build a $500 million, 1,000 megawatts
thermal plant in Malawi, which suffers from frequent power
shortages, the minister of energy and mining said on Thursday.
"Construction of the power plant, which is expected to cost
around $500 million, is scheduled to start next year and will be
completed between 2014 and 2015," Cassim Chilumpha told Reuters.
Malawi's hydro power plants produce a total of about 280 MW
per day, compared with rising demand of around 300 MW, w hich has
resulted in daily power cuts costing the country an estimated
$215 million per year in lost output.
The coal-fired plant will be built in the central province
along a railway line Brazil's Vale is rehabilitating
to transport coal from Mozambique via Malawi to the ports at the
coast. Part of that coal will be used to fire the plant.
In 2010, Malawi had 63 days of power outages, the worst out
of 24 sub-Saharan countries.
