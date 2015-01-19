BLANTYRE Jan 19 Malawi is selling portions of
two commercial banks to recapitalise in a move meant to turn
around the struggling banks, the government's divestiture agency
said on Monday.
The Public Private Partnerships Commission (PPPC) requested
strategic investors to buy a controlling stake in state-owned
Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) and Indebank Malawi Ltd., in which the
government owns nearly 70 percent of its shares.
PPPC did not disclose the sizes of the stakes that are up
for sale or how much it was selling them for.
"The decision to recapitalise the two institutions has been
motivated by the desire to strengthen their financial and
operational capabilities in a competitive environment," the
agency said in a statement.
The announcement comes after The Nation newspaper reported
that the central bank or Reserve Bank of Malawi had said the MSB
is weighed down by bad loans. The report also said MSB requires
a $48.3 million (MWK 23.7 billion) in capital and liquidity by
June to satisfy Basel II financial and regulatory requirements
or risk being struck off by Reserve Bank of Malawi.
(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by James Macharia)