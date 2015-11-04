LILONGWE Nov 4 Malawi's central bank lifted its
benchmark lending rate by 200 basis points to 27 percent on
Wednesday, saying persistently high inflation, a depreciating
exchange rate and uncertainties on food prices and wage demands
posed risks.
The Reserve Bank of Malawi revised its 2015 economic growth
estimate to 3.0 percent from an earlier forecast of 5.4 percent.
"The downward revision was necessitated mainly by a
contraction in agriculture due to late on-set of rains, floods
and early cessation of the rains," the bank said in statement.
(Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)