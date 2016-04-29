LILONGWE, April 29 Malawi's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 27 percent on Friday saying it would continue to monitor food inflation and economic growth in the midst of a severe drought that has ravaged its key agriculture sector.

The bank said that while inflation had come down in recent months, this was mainly due to non-food inflation, and that risks to consumer prices remained on the upside.

Malawi's consumer inflation slowed to 22.1 percent year-on-year in March from 23.4 percent in February, but remains at elevated levels which the government is keen to bring down. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)