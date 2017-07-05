Sears Canada seeks court nod to restructure; to suspend some payments
July 6 Sears Canada Inc on Thursday sought court approval for its restructuring efforts, two weeks after the Canadian retailer filed for creditor protection.
LILONGWE, July 5 Malawi's central bank said on Wednesday it has cut the benchmark lending rate by 400 basis points to 18 percent as consumer price inflation slows.
Malawi's consumer inflation slowed to 12.3 percent year-on-year in May from 14.6 percent in April, the statistics agency said last month. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
July 6 BlueBay Asset Management LLP said on Thursday it hired Zhenbo Hou to the research team of its emerging markets franchise.
OTTAWA, July 6 Canada's trade deficit almost doubled to C$1.09 billion ($845 million) in May but in a sign of economic strength, both exports and imports reached record highs, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.