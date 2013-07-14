LILONGWE, July 14 Malawi will not accept any
interim deal on a disputed boundary on Lake Malawi with
neighbouring Tanzania until the wrangle over sovereignty is
settled, President Joyce Banda told mediators on Sunday.
Malawi, which sits to the west of Africa's third-largest
lake, claims the entire northern half of the lake while
Tanzania, to the east, says it owns half of the northern area.
The southern half is shared between Malawi and Mozambique.
"My government is not at this time willing to entertain any
interim agreement on say, the environmental issues or Tanzania
usage of the lake until the sovereignty issue is resolved,"
Banda told a news conference after meeting two former African
presidents, Joachim Chissano of Mozambique and Thabo Mbeki of
South Africa.
They represent the 38-member African Forum for former Heads
of States that is mediating in the 50-year-old lake dispute.
Banda said she would take the matter to the International
Court of Justice if the group failed to resolve the issue by the
end of September.
"Malawi's position is that we own the entire lake, except
for a portion ceded to Mozambique in 1954 for mutually
beneficial reasons. The law clearly supports that position," she
said.
Chissano said his team would take Malawi's concerns to
Tanzania and pledged to seek a solution within three months.
Malawi had pulled out of talks on the issue in October,
accusing its northern neighbour of intimidating its fishermen, a
charge Tanzania denied.
It returned to the negotiating table this year as the soured
relations delayed exploration for oil and gas.
In 2011, impoverished Malawi awarded exploration licenses to
British-based Surestream Petroleum to search for oil in Lake
Malawi, which is known as Lake Nyasa in Tanzania.
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
and Alistair Lyon)