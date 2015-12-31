KUALA LUMPUR Dec 31 Malaysia's troubled state fund 1MDB said it would sell its 60 percent stake in a Kuala Lumpur development project to Iskandar Waterfront Holdings and its partner, state-run China Railway Engineering Corp, for 7.41 billion ringgit ($1.7 billion).

Malaysia's Iskandar Waterfront Holdings will be responsible for 60 percent of purchase while China Railway Engineering will buy the rest, 1MDB said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale should be completed by the end of June, 1MDB said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)