KUALA LUMPUR Aug 13 Malaysia's central bank has completed an investigation into troubled state fund 1MDB and submitted a report to the attorney general, the bank's governor, Zeti Akhtar Aziz, told a news conference on Thursday.

"The bank has submitted its investigation papers to the attorney general with the recommendation for the appropriate enforcement action," she told reporters.

The central bank is among institutions that are investigating 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) over allegations of mismanagement and graft. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Trinna Leong; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Robert Birsel)