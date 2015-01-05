Jan 5 The chief executive of Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has resigned less than two years after his appointment, three people aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman was appointed 1MDB's managing director and chief executive officer in March 2013. His resignation comes ahead of a long-awaited $3 billion initial public offering of the firm's power plant assets.

1MDB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

