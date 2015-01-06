(Repeats story moved on Monday with no changes)
* 1MDB hires Arul Kanda as new President and group exec
director
* Arul starts at 1MDB with immediate effect - statement
* Company to undertake strategic review of its business
By Yantoultra Ngui and Saeed Azhar
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Debt-ridden state
fund 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Monday that it
had hired an Abu Dhabi-based Malaysian investment banker as its
new President and group executive director, who will embark on a
review of the firm's business.
Arul Kanda succeeds 1MDB's chief executive officer Mohd
Hazem Abdul Rahman, who departs less than two years after his
appointment in March 2013 amid criticism for leading the company
into further debt.
Kanda, who starts at 1MDB immediately, said his priority
will be to review the fund's operations.
A cross between a sovereign wealth fund and a private
investment vehicle, 1MDB is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak. But it has faced criticism over the $11 billion in
debt it has taken on after buying power plants, its investment
decisions and the high fees paid to Goldman Sachs for
handling bond issues.
The management change may further delay a long-expected $3
billion initial public offering (IPO) of its power plant assets,
sources aware of the discussions told Reuters.
"I can't see the IPO happening for now. They have to sort
out many things," said one banking source aware of the matter.
Another said the power business is targeting a listing in the
second quarter of this year, rather than the first quarter.
One person familiar with the matter said on Monday talks on
the IPO have gone quiet because of "internal restructuring". The
person declined to elaborate.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity as there were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
The company had planned meetings in January with potential
cornerstone investors for IPO, sources said previously.
Its power plant IPO was expected to reduce its high debt.
However, plans for the sale have been delayed several times due
to a longer-than-expected due diligence process and debt
refinancing negotiations.
"It is time for the company to silence its critics and
deliver against its stated objectives," 1MDB chairman Lodin Wok
Kamaruddin said in the statement.
Kanda, who is a Malaysian national, is a trained barrister
and had previously worked at Barclays and Credit Agricole with
experience in restructuring and corporate finance. In his last
role, he was Executive Vice President and Head of Investment
Banking at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
He was involved in the restructuring of a number of firms in
the Gulf, including Kuwait's Global investment House.
