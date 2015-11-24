(Repeats story moved late on Monday with no changes)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 - Malaysian state fund 1MDB
has agreed to sell its energy business in a $2.3 billion cash
deal to China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), as it
seeks to cut its debt and restore Ainvestor confidence in the
Southeast Asian country.
An international probe into alleged graft at 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB), along with weak global fuel
prices and subdued demand from China, has damaged investor
sentiment in Malaysia and battered its currency. 1MDB has denied
any wrongdoing.
Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chairs 1MDB's advisory
board, has been under intense pressure to quit as his opponents
blamed mismanagement at the fund for its $11 billion debt that
has contributed to a 19 percent drop in the ringgit this
year, Asia's worst performing currency.
"The 1MDB news does at least resolve one of the issues which
have affected the ringgit," Michael Wan, Singapore-based
economist at Credit Suisse said on Monday, adding that a clear
timeline to sell the assets is a positive in itself.
The deal was announced on Monday just hours after Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang ended a visit to Malaysia, where he held
bilateral talks with Najib.
State-owned CGN said it will assume all the debt of 1MDB's
power unit, Edra Global Energy Bhd, the largest independent
power producer in Bangladesh and Egypt and the second-biggest in
Malaysia, and the deal is expected to be completed in February.
Analysts say the deal will substantially reduce 1MDB's debt
but the company did not say by how much.
Monday's agreement supports the restructuring plans of
energy-to-real estate fund 1MDB, which will sell all its assets
and eventually dismantle the firm.
Edra, which also holds assets in the United Arab Emirates
and Pakistan through joint ventures, had drawn interest from at
least half a dozen suitors.
"CGN Group was a clear winner in this international tender,
based on the objectives announced by 1MDB previously...," 1MDB
President Arul Kanda said in a joint statement with CGN and
Edra.
"The purchase by CGN Group brings a significant foreign
direct investment commitment to Malaysia and is a clear vote of
confidence in the Malaysian economy," he said.
The companies said the sale was the largest announced M&A
transaction in Malaysia and one of the largest in the Asian
power sector, this year.
Maybank Investment Bank was the financial adviser to 1MDB,
while Rothschild was the financial adviser to Edra. HSBC advised
CGN Group.
During Li's visit, China also agreed to buy more Malaysian
government bonds and give the country a 50 billion yuan ($7.83
billion) quota to invest in Chinese stocks and bonds as it looks
to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia.
FOREIGN OWNERSHIP
Sources had expected national power firm Tenaga Nasional
to be the front-runner to buy Edra, partly because
ownership laws in Malaysia's power sector don't allow more than
a 49 percent stake to foreign firms and Tenaga was the biggest
player. Recently, Qatari energy firm Nebras was also linked to
Edra's assets.
A source familiar with the deal said 1MDB had managed to get
a waiver of the ownership rules, helping the companies to seal
the deal.
The sale is a big win for Kanda, the former Gulf-based
banker, who took charge this year and immediately undertook a
strategic review of 1MDB's business.
He Yu, CGN's chairman of the board, termed the investment as
part of a long-term, global diversification initiative by the
company. Shenzhen-headquartered CGN employs over 30,000 staff
spread over 34 major subsidiaries and affiliates, its website
showed.
