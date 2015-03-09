KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 The Malaysian
Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would investigate the accounts
of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) if any indication
of irregularities or wrongdoing are found, MACC Chief
Commissioner Abu Kassim Mohamed told state news agency Bernama.
Prime Minister Najib Razak last week instructed the
country's Auditor General to independently verify the accounts
of state fund 1MDB after what the fund said was "politically
motivated" criticism of it.
MACC would await the full report from the Auditor General
and Public Accounts Committee before taking any action, Abu
Kassim was quoted as saying.
($1 = 3.6770 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jason Neely)