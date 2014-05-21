* 1MDB extends Maybank bridge loan for second time

* Extension means 1MDB will not have to rush IPO of power assets

* IPO worth up to $2 bln; seen critical to cutting debt load (Adds details of extension and outlook for IPO)

By Yantoultra Ngui and Saeed Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, May 21 State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has won a six-month extension on a $1.9 billion bridge loan, giving it more time to launch a planned IPO of its power assets to cut debt, people familiar with the matter said.

The IPO, which aims to raise as much as $2 billion and is seen as critical to reducing the fund's debt load, is now expected in the second half of this year, the people said.

Bankers had initially said the IPO could come by mid-year, but it has been pushed back due to delays related to a tender to build a coal-fired power plant that it ultimately won, as well as delays in publishing its financial accounts after a change in auditors.

It is the second six-month extension on the loan for 1MDB , whose advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. The 6.17 billion ringgit loan from Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, is now due in November, said the people, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

Shahriza Embi, senior vice-president of corporate communications at 1MDB, said in an email that the company would not comment on the matter.

Maybank did not reply to an email seeking comment.

The fund has been dogged by negative publicity over massive fees and charges it paid for bond sales through Goldman Sachs , a near one-year delay in publishing its 2012-13 financial accounts and, most recently, changing auditors for the second time since 2009, with Deloitte replacing KPMG.

In its IPO, 1MDB is expected to bundle 15 power plants it bought over a two-year shopping spree in a bid to a capitalise on growing electricity demand in Malaysia, the Middle East and South Asia, as well as the greenfield $3.6 billion 2,000 megawatt coal-fired plant that it won the tender for in February.

It had total borrowings of 36.2 billion ringgit at the end of March 2013, according to its latest financial accounts filed with the Companies Commission of Malaysia. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur and Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)