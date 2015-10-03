KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 Malaysia's police department
has had no contact from the U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation
(FBI) on any investigation into state fund 1MDB or Prime
Minister Najib Razak, the police chief said on Saturday.
Nor had the FBI "tendered any official request for
assistance", Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement.
1MDB has debts of more than $11 billion and is under
investigation by national and foreign authorities over
allegations of financial mismanagement and graft.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 20 that the FBI
had launched an investigation into 1MDB over allegations of
money-laundering.
A day later the New York Times reported that a U.S. federal
grand jury is examining allegations of corruption involving
Najib and individuals close to him.
Last month, Swiss authorities said they had frozen 1MDB
funds in Swiss banks. Hong Kong authorities also said they were
investigating a complaint related to the firm.
Najib, who chairs the fund's advisory board, is also under
scrutiny after reports of almost $700 million deposited in his
personal accounts.
The local anti-graft agency said in August that the money
was a "donation" made by a Middle Eastern donor.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said he did not take
money for personal gain.
