(adds comment by 1MDB)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday he had instructed the Auditor General to independently verify the accounts of state development company 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The subsequent Auditor General's report will then undergo a transparent inspection by the Public Accounts Committee, a bipartisan unit, Najib said in a statement.

"If any wrongdoing is proven, the law will be enforced without exception," he said.

The cabinet had been briefed by 1MDB and its auditors Deloitte after allegations about certain third-party transactions the fund had made.

"Cabinet expressed confidence that no wrong-doing has been committed within 1MDB," the statement said.

1MDB said in a statement it welcomed its accounts being verified by the Auditor General as recent attacks on the fund were "politically motivated" and served to spread "unsubstantiated allegations and speculation".

"We will cooperate fully with the Auditor General and hope that the outcome of his findings puts to rest recent speculation," said 1MDB.

The state fund is undergoing a strategic review after years of controversy over its debt, late financial reports and late loan payments. Its $11.6 billion debt has weighed on the ringgit and Malaysia's sovereign credit rating. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui Editing by Jane Merriman and David Clarke)