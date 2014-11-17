KUALA LUMPUR Nov 17 Malaysian state investor 1
Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) moved a step closer to a planned
$3 billion IPO for its power plant assets, filing a long-awaited
IPO application as it seeks to reduce its huge debt burden.
The IPO plans have been delayed several times, bankers have
said, as the fund has had to restructure loans and as it bid -
ultimately successfully - to build a new domestic coal-fired
power plant.
1MDB filed an application to list its power assets on the
local bourse on Friday, according to two people familiar with
the matter.
1MDB officials were not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)