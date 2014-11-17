* 1MDB filed IPO application last week
* IPO to raise some $3 bln, to mainly pay debt
* Listing expected in the first quarter, likely March
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 Malaysian state investor 1
Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) took a big step towards a
planned $3 billion IPO for its power plant assets, filing a
long-awaited application for a flotation that will reduce its
huge debt burden, sources said.
The initial public offering (IPO) plans have been delayed
several times, bankers have said, as the fund has had to
restructure loans and as it bid - ultimately successfully - to
build a new domestic coal-fired power plant.
A cross between a sovereign wealth fund and a private
investment vehicle, the fund is chaired by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak. But it has been dogged by controversy over
the more than $11 billion in debt it has racked up with its
power plant purchases, its investment decisions as well as high
fees paid to Goldman Sachs for handling its bond issues.
1MDB filed an application on Friday with the securities
regulator to list its power assets on the local bourse,
according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
"The listing would be in the first quarter of 2015, likely
March," said one of the sources. The sources said the listing is
expected to raise around $3 billion, which will be used mainly
to repay debt.
1MDB officials were not immediately available to comment.
The sources declined to be named as the matter was not public.
Raising $3 billion could place the IPO as Southeast Asia's
fifth-biggest IPO ever, according to Thomson Reuters data.
1MDB has already hired Deutsche Bank and Maybank
as joint global coordinators. Goldman Sachs is the
main adviser for the IPO while Ambank and Maybank are
also advising. Once the regulator clears the IPO application,
1MDB can start marketing it.
After a shopping spree that began in 2012, 1MDB now owns 16
power and desalination plants spread over six countries -
Malaysia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the United
Arab Emirates - with a combined power generation capacity of
5,570 megawatts.
Prime Minister Najib has sought to counter worries that
1MDB's heavy debt load has left the government too exposed,
saying the state guarantees only 5.8 billion Malaysian ringgit
($1.73 billion) of the fund's debt.
That claim has been disputed by Tony Pua, a member of an
opposition party, who says the government has also provided
letters of support for other loans taken out by 1MDB.
(1 US dollar = 3.3435 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)