KUALA LUMPUR May 20 Malaysia's prime minister
said on Wednesday the remaining $1.1 billion that state investor
1MdB redeemed from its offshore account in the Cayman islands
into a Singaporean bank was in U.S dollar-denominated assets.
Prime Minister Najib Razak had earlier said the assets were
in cash.
1MdB, or 1Malaysia Development Bhd, has been
dogged by years of controversy over its management of funds and
the $11.6 billion in borrowings it has amassed to finance the
purchase of power assets, a burden that has also weighed on the
ringgit currency and on Malaysia's sovereign credit rating.
Singapore's Business Times said last week that the $1.1
billion fund is collateral to a $975 million syndicated loan to
1MDB. The lenders, led by Deutsche Bank, were worried
about the collateral and planned to ask 1MDB to pay up before
the loan falls due in less than four months, the report said,
citing sources.
"1MDB has explained that the balance of the investments,
which have been redeemed by 1MDB, is in the form of assets in
U.S. currency in a bank in Singapore with the purpose of
balancing its denominated liability," Najib, who is also the
Finance Minister, said in a written parliamentary reply to a
question by opposition lawmaker Tony Pua.
Najib, who also chairs 1MDB's board of advisors,
told Pua in a March parliamentary reply that the redeemed money
was in cash form.
If the collateral is a financial instrument, its value can
fluctuate to reflect market value.
1MdB is currently under investigation by the Auditor
General's Department.
