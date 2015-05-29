* Securing funds a major step in 1MDB restructuring - govt
KUALA LUMPUR May 29 Malaysia's loss-making
state fund 1MDB has signed a deal securing $1 billion
in funding from Abu Dhabi, days ahead of a looming deadline to
repay a loan of that size, in what the government said was a
significant step toward easing debt worries and advancing a
long-awaited restructuring.
Malaysia's finance ministry said in a statement on Friday
that Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company
(IPIC) and its Aabar Investments unit will supply the
on or before June 4. That will allow 1MDB to repay a $975
million loan to a global banking syndicate, it said.
The deal brings short-term respite to the fund, dogged by
years of controversy over its management of funds and the $11.6
billion in borrowings it has amassed to finance the purchase of
power assets. The fund's debt has been a burden on state
finances that has also weighed on the ringgit currency and on
Malaysia's sovereign credit rating.
"This agreement marks a significant step towards reducing
1MDB's overall debt levels, and is a crucial part of the
rationalisation plan I presented to cabinet earlier (Friday),"
second finance minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah said in a
statement.
Friday's funding announcement came amid reports that the
international lenders, led by Deutsche Bank, were
concerned about the collateral secured to the $975 million loan
and planned to ask 1MDB to pay up before the borrowing falls
due.
Ahmad Husni said the ministry expects plans to restructure
1MDB to be implemented "in full by early next year".
In February announced a strategic review which will see two
of its property developments, Tun Razak Exchange and Bandar
Malaysia, established as standalone companies. The pair of
companies will raise equity via third-party investors, with
proceeds to be used for capital expenditure and to reduce 1MDB's
debt.
IPIC was one of the guarantors of some $3.5 billion of bonds
issued in 2012 by 1MDB units to pay for the purchase of power
assets from Genting Bhd and the Tanjong investment
vehicle owned by Malaysia's second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan.
Phone calls seeking comment from IPIC outside usual business
hours went unanswered.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)