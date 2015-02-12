* An agreement would come ahead of a reported Feb. 18
By Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 Malaysian billionaire
Ananda Krishnan is preparing to settle a $550 million loan owed
by state fund 1MDB, four sources familiar with the matter said -
a last-minute reprieve for the fund whose debt woes are
pressuring the ringgit and the country's sovereign credit
rating.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, has amassed $11.6 billion in debt as it built up a
large portfolio of power plants.
Long dogged by controversy over its debt, late financial
reports and outsized profits for Goldman Sachs for
handling its bond issues, 1MDB's woes increased when it missed
payments on a bridge loan that was originally due end-December.
The fund was given a final deadline of Feb. 18, local media have
reported.
An agreement with the nation's second-richest man would
give 1MDB some breathing space as it prepares for a $3 billion
IPO of its power assets, which has been long delayed but is now
scheduled for later this year.
Ananda will first pay the fund which will then settle with
the banks who were keen to avoid having to write down their
loans in their first-quarter earnings, sources said.
"The banks already know Ananda is payingeverything is in
process," said one of the sources.
The 2 billion ringgit loan is owed to country's largest bank
Malayan Banking Bhd, smaller lender RHB Capital Bhd
and others.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are
private. The banks did not respond to a request for comment.
1MDB declined to comment. Ananda's company Usaha Tegas could not
be reached for a comment.
While an agreement puts a state fund in the unusual position
of having to reach out to a private citizen for help, Ananda has
had close ties to 1MDB.
He sold his collection of power plants to the fund and his
company Usaha Tegas is the guarantor for the bridge loan.
Sources have also said that he is in talks with 1MDB to become a
cornerstone investor in the IPO.
The intensification of 1MDB's troubles has increasingly been
cited as a factor affecting Malaysia's longer-term economic
outlook. Fears that it could default on the bridge loan have
also weighed on the ringgit recently.
Fitch Ratings, which has put Malaysia's A-minus credit
rating under review with a negative outlook, said it has
concerns over Malaysia's fiscal position and contingent
liabilities such as those from 1MDB.
In an attempt to resolve some of its problems, the fund
appointed a new CEO in January and announced plans for a
strategic review. It is also looking at selling some of its
property assets, people familiar with the matter have told
Reuters.
($1 = 3.6175 ringgit)
