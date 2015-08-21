UPDATE 10-Oil slips, inventories curb recovery from four-month lows
* U.S. inventories rise faster than expected to record level (Updates oil prices)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 Malaysia's debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Friday it is confident that a deal can be sealed on the sale of its power assets by the fourth quarter of this year.
"1MDB is confident that a definitive agreement with the chosen party can be entered into by Q4 2015, with completion to take place soon after relevant conditions precedent are fulfilled," it said in a press statement.
The sale of the power assets is crucial for 1MDB to pay down its $11 billion of debt. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* U.S. inventories rise faster than expected to record level (Updates oil prices)
KIEV, March 23 Ukraine Central Bank Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday that the subsidiaries of Russian banks in Ukraine, hit with new sanctions from Kiev, are stable and don't pose a threat to the financial system.