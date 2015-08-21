* Sale crucial to pay down $11 bln debt

* 1MDB says has shortlisted local and foreign strategic investors

* Fund has 14 power assets parked in Edra; seen valued at $2.4 bln (Adds 1MDB comments, context)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 Debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said it is confident a deal on the sale of its power assets, which have been valued by sources at around $2.40 billion, can be sealed by the fourth quarter of this year.

The selling of assets parked under its power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd is a major plank of 1MDB's efforts to reduce its $11 billion debt. 1MDB is being examined by Malaysian authorities investigating accusations of financial mismanagement and graft.

"1MDB is confident that a definitive agreement with the chosen party can be entered into by Q4 2015, with completion to take place soon after relevant conditions precedent are fulfilled," it said in a press statement.

At least half a dozen suitors from Malaysia to the Middle East have bid for the energy assets of 1MDB, despite it being at the centre of the country's ongoing political crisis, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.

Malaysian police raided 1MDB's office in July following a report in the Wall Street Journal that said investigators looking into the fund found nearly $700 million had been put into Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank account, citing documents from the investigation. Reuters has not verified the report.

Najib, who chairs 1MDB's advisory board, has denied taking any money for personal gain.

"1MDB has since shortlisted a select group of potential parties, comprising both local and international strategic investors," for the Edra assets, it said.

1MDB has 14 power assets parked under Edra.

It is the largest independent power producer in Bangladesh and Egypt and the second biggest in Malaysia after Malakoff Corp Bhd. It also holds assets in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan through joint ventures. ($1 = 4.1710 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)