KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd has been shortlisted for the final round of bidding in state fund 1MBD's sale of its power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources said.

The Malaysian fund, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, said on Monday it has shortlisted four parties but did not identify them.

Representatives for Tenaga were not immediately available to comment.

Banking sources have previously said the unit, widely viewed as troubled 1MDB's best asset, is valued at around 10 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion).

($1 = 4.3400 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)