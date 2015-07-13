KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 Malaysia's debt-laden
state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has
received expressions of interest from 40 potential investors in
its Bandar Malaysia property development, the fund's adviser on
the project said on Monday.
The 495 acre commercial and residential development in Kuala
Lumpur is one of two large projects that are key to 1MDB's
efforts to reduce an $11 billion debt mountain that is being
examined by Malaysian authorities investigating accusations of
financial mismanagement and graft.
"Among interested investors are government-linked companies,
top Malaysian developers, world-class property brands, as well
as foreign state investment corporations," Kuala Lumpur-based CH
Williams Talhar and Wong, which is advising 1MDB on the project,
said in a statement.
"Apart from Malaysia, interested investors are also from
Singapore, China, Japan, Korea and Australia."
The Wall Street Journal reported on July 3 that Malaysian
investigators had traced close to $700 million of deposits into
personal bank accounts belonging to Prime Minister Najib Razak,
who is chairman of the fund's advisory board.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain and said
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him out of office. 1MDB has denied transferring funds to
Najib.
An interim report on 1MDB by the Malaysian government found
nothing suspicious after vetting its accounts, a parliamentary
committee said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Goodman)