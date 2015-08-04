* 1MDB aims to sell assets to cut debt
* 1MDB has 14 power assets parked under Edra
* Assets estimated to be worth around $2.6 bln-sources
* Malaysia caps power investment at 49 pct
By Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Aug 4 At least half a
dozen suitors have bid for energy assets of Malaysia's
debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), despite
it being at the centre of the country's ongoing political
crisis, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Infrastructure companies in Malaysia and the Middle East are
among those interested in assets in 1MDB's unit Edra Global
Energy Bhd, as the fund tries to raise funds to pay down some of
the $11 billion debt it has accumulated since its formation in
2009.
Two people, who declined to be identified as the discussions
are confidential, said the assets are estimated to be worth
around 10 billion ringgit ($2.6 billion) and 1MDB is in the
process of evaluating first round bids.
A spokesman for 1MDB did not respond to requests for
comment.
Bankers say 1MDB is pushing ahead with the sale despite an
anti-corruption taskforce looking into allegations of graft and
financial mismanagement at the fund, though caution the
investigation will slow the process.
Malaysian police raided 1MDB's office in July following a
report in the Wall Street Journal that said investigators
looking into the fund found nearly $700 million had been put in
to Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank accounts, citing documents
from the investigation. Reuters has not verified the report.
On Monday, Malaysia's anti-corruption commission said the
funds deposited in Najib's accounts were from a donation, not
from 1MDB, without elaborating on who the donor was.
Najib, who chairs 1MDB's advisory board, has denied taking
any money for personal gain.
On Saturday, he said Qatar and China have expressed an
interest in 1MDB assets, which include property projects as well
as its energy portfolio, without specifying which ones.
AIR OF CAUTION
1MDB has 14 power assets parked under Edra.
It is the largest independent power producer in Bangladesh
and Egypt and the second biggest in Malaysia after Malakoff Corp
Bhd. It also holds assets in the United Arab Emirates
and Pakistan through joint venture alliances.
One Southeast Asia-based banker who is familiar with the
process and held talks with a bidder last week said buyers want
the assets to be ring fenced so they are not affected by the
political controversy.
"You are likely to see very low ball bids because it's not
clear if this sale will go ahead or it is just an attempt to
gauge interest from buyers," the banker said.
Suitors have been given the option to pick selected assets
or take the whole energy portfolio, though 1MDB would prefer it
to be sold in one piece, according to bankers.
Interested parties include Middle Eastern power firm ACWA
Power, Qatar Investment Authority, Malaysian power
firms Tenaga Nasional Bhd and YTL Power International
Bhd.
1MDB has hired Maybank to manage the sale process, according
to sources.
Maybank, ACWA Power, Qatar Investment Authority and Tenaga
declined to comment on the story.
YTL Power did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Malaysia caps foreign investment in its power generation
sector at 49 percent, which limits overseas buyers' ability to
buy the entire business give its Malaysian assets.
Reuters reported in June that 1MDB was planning to scrap its
planned $3 billion IPO of its power unit due to weak markets.
($1 = 3.8610 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga; Additional
reporting by Praveen Menon and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG, Tom
Arnold in DUBAI and Reem Shamseddine in Khobar, SAUDI ARABIA;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong)