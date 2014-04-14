UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia's largest electricity utility, said on Monday it had signed a power purchase pact with 1Malaysia Development Bhd on the construction a solar power plant.
The agreement entails the state investor's unit 1MDB Solar Sdn Bhd to design, construct, own, operate and maintain a 50 megawatts solar photvoltaic energy facility in the northern state of Kedah, Tenaga said in a press statement.
"The power purchase agreement governs the obligations of the parties to sell and purchase the net electrical output generated by the facility for a period of not more than 25 years," Tenaga added. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Says it plans to invest 400 million yuan ($57.97 million)for a 10 percent stake in asset management venture
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Middle East diverged on Sunday with the insurance sector boosting Saudi Arabia and a depreciating currency lifting export and real estate shares in Egypt, while blue chips weighed on the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.