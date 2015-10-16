* No other bidder knows the assets better - Tenaga
* Conditional offer requires shareholder approval-Tenaga
* Tenaga shares ended up 0.16 pct prior to announcement
(Adds comment from 1MDB)
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 Malaysia's state
electricity utility, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, said on
Friday it has submitted a conditional offer to buy the power
unit of debt-laden 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB),
without disclosing the sum offered.
1MDB has been the subject of multiple investigations amid
allegations of financial mismanagement and graft, creating a
political crisis for Prime Minister Najib Razak who chairs its
advisory board.
The firm is seeking to pare back $11 billion in debt and the
power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd is widely viewed as its best
asset.
"As the country's largest power producer, no other bidder
knows these assets better than Tenaga Nasional," its president
and chief executive officer Azman Mohd said in a local stock
exchange filing.
"Given our world-class track record in power generation and
excellence in facilities management, the addition of these
assets will unlock new value in Tenaga Nasional and will enhance
future growth," he added.
The conditional offer includes Tenaga finalising the
confirmatory due diligence process, finalising and executing the
share purchase agreement, and 1MDB providing further information
on operations, the company said.
The company also needs its shareholders' approval and
there's no assurance the deal will be concluded, the filing
said.
1MDB said in a separate statement that it had received
"final, binding and fully funded offers" from three investors,
comprising both domestic and international parties. It did not
name the bidders.
"We expect to enter into a definitive agreement with the
chosen party shortly after the evaluation and negotiation
process has been completed, before the end of 2015," the
statement said.
People familiar with the matter had told Reuters Tenaga was
one of four suitors shortlisted for the final round of bidding.
Tenaga was seen as the most likely bidder after Hong Kong listed
CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co recently dropped out of
the race.
Tenaga is the largest power company in Southeast Asia with a
market value of $17.3 billion. Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah
holds a 30 percent stake in it.
1MDB is the largest independent power producer in Bangladesh
and Egypt and the second biggest in Malaysia after Malakoff Corp
Bhd. It also holds assets in the United Arab Emirates
and Pakistan through joint ventures.
Shares of Tenaga ended 0.16 percent higher at 12.80 ringgit
apiece on Friday, prior to the announcement. The benchmark stock
index rose 0.21 percent.
($1 = 4.1700 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)