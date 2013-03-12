KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 Abu Dhabi on Tuesday
signed an agreement worth an estimated 21 billion ringgit ($6.75
billion) for a petroleum storage facility in Malaysia's Johor
state.
The facility for up to 60 million barrels of crude oil will
be located in Tanjung Piai in Johor state, Malaysia's prime
minister Najib Razak said at the signing ceremony with Abu Dhabi
crown prince General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Malaysia is looking to develop the area as an oil and gas
hub, part of an ambitious economic development plan.
In a separate agreement also signed on Tuesday, Abu Dhabi's
state-owned Aabar Investments PJS and Malaysia's
state-owned 1Malaysia Development Bhd agreed on an 18
billion ringgit "strategic partnership" to invest in Malaysia.
No other details were available but 1Malaysia Development
Bhd said in a statement the partnership "will focus on
investments in important high-impact projects vital to the long
term-economic and social growth of Malaysia."
Abu Dhabi will also "provide the required capital" for
1Malaysia Development Bhd's Tun Razak Exchange development which
is expected to cost billions of ringgit, the Malaysian company
added.
($1 = 3.1117 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; editing by James Jukwey)