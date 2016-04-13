April 13 Mall operator Aeon Co Malaysia has established twin debt facilities to raise up to 1 billion ringgit ($260 million) in Islamic securities, according to a regulatory filing by credit rating agency RAM Ratings.

The issuance plan from Aeon, 51 percent owned by Japan's largest retailer Aeon Co Ltd, includes 15-year Islamic medium-term notes and 7-year Islamic commercial papers. RAM rated the programmes AA2/Stable and P1 respectively.

The 31-year-old company, which operates 24 malls across Malaysia, has relied on internal funding for its expansion needs but it started tapping external funds in late 2014, RAM Ratings said. ($1 = 3.8530 ringgit) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Stephen Coates)