KUALA LUMPUR Aug 10 Malaysia's Affin Bank has purchased a plot of land in Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district for 255 million ringgit ($65 million) to build its new headquarters, TRX said on Monday.

TRX is being developed by 1MDB Real Estate Sdn Bhd, a property unit of troubled state fund 1MDB. ($1 = 3.9270 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)