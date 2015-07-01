KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 Malaysia's Agrobank, an
unlisted unit owned by the Finance Ministry, on Tuesday began
operations as a full-fledged Islamic bank, continuing the
country's efforts to boost asset ownership for its Islamic
banking sector.
Agrobank accounts for 32 percent of loans provided to
Malaysia's food production sector and it has managed to convert
deposits worth 352 million ringgit ($94.2 million) from
conventional into Islamic, Chairman Faizah Mohd Tahir said at a
press event on Tuesday.
Malaysia has one of the world's largest Islamic finance
sectors and authorities envision the industry accounting for 40
percent of the country's total banking assets by 2020 compared
with 23 percent last year.
Malaysia Building Society Bhd, a non-bank lender and once a
target for a proposed merger with CIMB and RHB Capital, said in
April it had a five-year time frame to complete its conversion
into an Islamic bank.
($1 = 3.7350 ringgit)
