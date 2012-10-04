UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Malaysian construction firm Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd won a 673 million ringgit ($220.11 million) contract to build a 50-storey hotel in the country's capital city, according to a filing to the local stock exchange late on Wednesday.
The contract, awarded by Malaysian state-owned fund management firm Permodalan Nasional Bhd, is expected to be completed by October 2017, Ahmad Zaki said in the filing. ($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts