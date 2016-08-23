BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Q2 profit 1 mln rgt vs 132.9 mln rgt loss year-ago
* Q2 revenue 883.2 mln rgt vs 653.0 mln rgt
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X posted a profit for the second quarter, buoyed by higher passenger traffic and lower fuel costs.
Net profit for April-June was 1.0 million ringgit ($248,508), compared with a loss of 132.9 million ringgit in the same period last year, AirAsia X said in a statement on Tuesday.
Revenue rose 35 percent to 883.2 million ringgit.
Passenger traffic for the quarter rose 27 percent year-on-year, while load factor increased 7 percentage points to 75 percent.
The airline said the passenger numbers for the third quarter were encouraging, based on the current forward booking trend.
Forward loads and average fares are also better than in the corresponding period of the previous year, it added. ($1 = 4.0240 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: