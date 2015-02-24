* Q4 loss widens, hit also by aviation accidents, costs

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd reported a wider fourth-quarter loss, hit by a weaker ringgit against the U.S. dollar, losses on fuel contracts and aviation accidents that spooked potential passengers.

The net loss for the October-December period expanded to 168.4 million ringgit ($46.26 million) from 132.6 million ringgit year ago, the company said on Tuesday, adding higher operating costs were also to blame.

Revenue increased 20.4 percent to 819.3 million ringgit, according to a local stock exchange filing.

AirAsia X, an affiliate of Asia's largest budget airline AirAsia Bhd, on Jan. 30 announced a $109 million equity rights issue to shore up its finances and reshuffled top management in a bid to turn around its fortunes.

Among a flurry of aviation accidents last year, a plane operated by AirAsia X's Indonesia affiliate crashed into the Java Sea in December, killing all 162 people on board.

"It was a challenging year due to external factors beyond our control and internal inefficiencies that need to be addressed," Kamarudin Meranun, Group CEO of AirAsia X, said in a press statement.

"Due to the aviation incidents in 2014, our sales performance is also affected in markets like Australia and China," he added.

Acting AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said there were reasons to be optimistic about this year, helped by lower fuel prices and savings from working more closely with parent AirAsia.

"We are already seeing improvement in average base fare early this year and with the decline fuel price, it will provide a huge savings as the fuel cost contributed approximately 40 percent of the total expenses," he said.

Many airlines have suffered losses due to fuel contracts struck when oil prices were much higher, but this should unwind in the coming months.

Benyamin also said the company's cash position should improve as there were no major investments planned.

"This will minimise the capex (capital expenditure) outflow for the year," he said.

Shares of AirAsia X ended 1.6 percent lower at 62 sen after the announcement. The stock has lost 33 percent over the past year, underperforming the benchmark index's 1.2 percent decline.

