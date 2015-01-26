KUALA LUMPUR Jan 26 The official website of
national carrier Malaysia Airlines was hacked on
Monday by a group calling itself the "Official Cyber Caliphate".
The website, www.malaysiaairlines.com, currently shows a
photograph of a lizard in a top hat and tuxedo, surrounded by
the messages '404 - Plane Not Found' and 'Hacked by Lizard Squad
- Official Cyber Caliphate'.
The hackers also listed three unverified Twitter account
addresses and a recorded a rap song.
Representatives from the airline did not respond to calls by
Reuters.
MAS was hit by twin air disasters last year: the
disappearance of Flight MH370 in March and the shooting down of
Flight MH17 a few months later. The government took the airline
private late last year.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)