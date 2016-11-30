BRIEF-US Foods secondary public offering priced at $26.00 per share
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 30 Malaysia Airlines Berhad is finalising plans to form a new airline, utilising the six A380 aircraft it has, to service the Haj and Umrah market.
The national carrier said in a statement on Wednesday that it was already transporting Islamic pilgrims on charter flights to Saudi Arabia and was "in a good position to cater to increased passenger demand on this route".
The group expects to record a loss for the year 2016, although significantly smaller than initially expected. It remains cautious in its 2017 outlook. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares
* Q4 VLCC average spot rate per day (in TI pool) $ 33,161 versus $61,482 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: