KUALA LUMPUR Nov 30 Malaysia Airlines Berhad is finalising plans to form a new airline, utilising the six A380 aircraft it has, to service the Haj and Umrah market.

The national carrier said in a statement on Wednesday that it was already transporting Islamic pilgrims on charter flights to Saudi Arabia and was "in a good position to cater to increased passenger demand on this route".

The group expects to record a loss for the year 2016, although significantly smaller than initially expected. It remains cautious in its 2017 outlook. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)