KUALA LUMPUR Nov 9 Malaysia's AirAsia
chief Tony Fernandes will set up a new premium regional airline
that will compete head-on with Qantas' upcoming RedQ
full-service carrier, the Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday
quoting unnamed sources.
The report said Fernandes' new full-service-carrier will
likely be called Caterham Jet and has yet to be granted an
operating licence by the Malaysian government although it has
secured Bombardier CRJ aircraft.
The report quoted a source as saying that the airline will
propose to the government that it operates from the Subang
airport near Kuala Lumpur and is targeted to start operations in
May 2012.
"Some of the proposed routes include Bangkok, Jakarta and
Singapore," said the unnamed source.
Fernandes, who is team principal of Formula One racing
outfit Team Lotus, in April purchased British sportscar
manufacturer Caterham Cars.
AirAsia and Fernandes were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Razak Ahmad; editing by Liau Y-Sing)